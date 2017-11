CHOICES — Nora (Christina Ochoa) and Ian (Charlie Barnett) reach a critical point in their relationship. Gallo (Matt Barr) finds himself wrestling with PTSD. Meanwhile, Jess (Corbin Reid) is forced to make a difficult choice. W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh also star. Casey Fisher wrote the episode, directed by Gregory Prange (#108). Original airdate: Monday, December 4, 2017 @ 9pm

