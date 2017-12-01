Supernatural – “The Bad Place”

JACK AND KAIA DISRUPT THE WORLD – Jack (Alexander Calvert), desperate to prove to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) that he is good and that he can control his powers, enlists the help of a dreamcatcher named Kaia (guest star Yadira Guevara-Prip) to help him find Mary Winchester (guest star Samantha Smith) and save her from the alternate universe. However, when plans go awry, the Winchester brothers are the ones who need saving. Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1309). Original airdate: Thursday, December 7, 2017 @ 8pm

