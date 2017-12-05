“Downsizing” Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

Filed Under: cw11 seattle, Downsizing, gofobo, kstw, Matt Damon, movie screening

downsizing poster art Downsizing Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “DOWNSIZING” go to http://www.gofobo.com/IFkCR53909 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

DOWNSIZING

Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small.  People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCrBICYM0yM

Release date: Friday, December 22nd, 2017

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live