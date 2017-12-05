It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

DECK THE HALL BALL on Tuesday, December 5th at KeyArena at Seattle Center!

PIONEER SQUARE HOWLIDAYS on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 at Occidental Square in Seattle!

Get ready for the furriest fun of the year because you are invited to bring your prized pooch down to Occidental Square for the sixth annual Pioneer Square Howlidays! We’ll have a day of free entertainment, activities and treats—for dogs and people. Let your dog play in the pop-up pooch park and enjoy a doggy costume contest at noon.

COOKIE FEST 2017 on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 at 11:00AM at Seattle Center’s Armory Loft in Seattle!

CookieFest 2017 is Seattle’s ultimate pop-up bake sale! Local pastry artisans unite to sell thousands upon thousands of delectable, holiday-inspired treats for a good cause. Start your holiday excursion at CookieFest during Seattle Center’s Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (They will sell cookies as long as they have them. Best selection goes to the early birds!)

GREEN LAKE PATHWAY OF LIGHTS on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 from 4:30-7:30PM at Green Lake Park!

Set your calendar and tell your friends and family! The 2017 Green Lake Pathway of Lights is happening on December 9th 4:30-7:30. Come stroll the glimmering Green Lake which will be lit with thousands of twinkling candles and enjoy complimentary refreshments and live holiday music. You might even catch a glimpse of some hot air balloons! This year it’s going to be good!

2017 JINGLE BELL RUN on Sunday, December 10th, 2017 at Westlake Park in Seattle

The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is the longest-standing festive race around, helping champion arthritis research and bringing people from all walks of life together to say Yes to furthering a great cause. Get jolly for a reason and be there with bells on for the one in four Americans with arthritis! Bring your friends, family and co-workers to a fun-filled day of holiday cheer, where 100 percent of your registration fee and fundraising efforts go to charity. If you’d rather just walk, no problem!

ALL-MONTH-LONG HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES:

LEAVENWORTH CHRISTMAS LIGHTING FESTIVAL 2017 from Friday, December 1st through Sunday, December 3rd, Friday, December 8th through Sunday, December 10th, and Friday, December 15th through Sunday, December 17th in Leavenworth, WA!

On Friday evenings the lights are all on! Live musical performances of your favorite Christmas songs fill the streets, interrupted briefly at 4:30pm for the arrival of St. Nickolaus at the Front Street Gazebo, who welcomes children young and old with the story of his legacy and “gold” for the good boys and girls! Please note: There is no Lighting Ceremony on Friday’s! On Saturdays and Sundays the festivities kick into full gear at 12:00pm with the Arrival of Santa and costumed holiday characters in a march from the Festhalle to the Gazebo! Throughout the day you will find high-caliber performances in the Front Street Gazebo, including hand bell choirs, a top-ranking Army National Guard Dixie band, breakout solo artists, the best high school and professional choirs in the Pacific Northwest, and more! You’ll also find carolers strolling through town, the smell of roasted chestnuts filling the air, sledding in Front Street Park, a traditional Gluhwein Tent (selling hot spiced wine and cider), costumed Christmas characters (including Santa, Mrs., Claus, and Father Christmas), and more! On Sundays, kids can collect free cookies by following the Cookie Crawl Map! It all culminates each Saturday and Sunday with the Lighting Ceremony (4:30pm), when a bit of pomp and circumstance brings about the lighting of the village with over half a millions lights. The winter fun doesn’t stop there! In and around Leavenworth you will find Holiday concerts, tubing, sleigh and dogsled rides, snowmobiling, alpine skiing and snowboarding, nordic skiing and snowshoeing – we have plenty of ways for you to make the most of our winter wonderland!

WINTERFEST AT SEATTLE CENTER at the Seattle Center now through Sunday, December 31st, 2017

Connect to a world of sparkling lights, child-sized amusements and spirited entertainment at Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 24 – Dec. 31, in Center venues and on the grounds. Five weeks of festive, fun-filled, free and affordable activities await those in search of uplifting seasonal spirit or delightful diversion from the hustle and bustle of the holiday routine. Featuring Winterfest Ice Rink and Saturday ice sculpting including a full day of ice carving mastery on Sunday, December 17th, Winter Train & Village returns, along with live weekend performances and inspiring student showcases. The festival opens with Holiday Harmony and rings in the New Year with spectacular fireworks, Fountain of Light dance party and live music by premier cover band, Sway.

THE BELLEVUE COLLECTION PRESENTS SNOWFLAKE LANE every night now through Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 7pm in Downtown Bellevue!

The Bellevue Collection has expanded and so has Snowflake Lane. You can experience all your favorite characters — with falling snow, beautiful lights, delightful holiday music — and better viewing along the extended parade route. New this year, Santa joins every night during the new parade to spread his cheer. Join Bellevue on the sidewalks between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th to NE 8th Streets.

MACY’S DOWNTOWN SEATTLE STARLIGHTING & FIREWORKS SHOW on Friday, November 24, 2017 at 5:00pm

Join for Macy’s 61st Annual Starlighting!

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL on Friday, November 24 through Saturday, December 23, 2017

The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship™ Festival is a ship-to-shore holiday celebration that has been a Northwest tradition since 1949. The Spirit of Seattle, the Official Christmas Ship™ is decorated with hundreds of shimmery white lights and sails to different Puget Sound waterfront communities – around 65 in all. Choirs on board the Christmas Ship™ perform to guests aboard as well as to our Follow Boats and to those communities gathered on shore. Select your preferred way to experience the Christmas Ship and prepare for the holiday event of the season!

SEATTLE FESTIVAL OF TREES on Saturday, November 18th through Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle!

Start your holiday season at the 40th Annual Festival of Trees Gala on November 18th, at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle. Mingle with your friends and other Seattle Children’s Hospital supporters surrounded by our beautiful designer Christmas Trees, many of which are available for purchase.

THE SHERATON’S GINGERBREAD VILLAGE on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 through Monday, January 1, 2018 at the City Centre (new location) in Seattle!

For 25 years, Seattle has embraced the Sheraton Seattle’s Annual Gingerbread Village benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. As a tribute to the city, the theme for the Sheraton Seattle Hotel’s 25th Annual Gingerbread Village is 25 Years of Cheer: A Celebration of Seattle. The hotel invites visitors to stroll through Seattle’s cobblestone past and glimpse into its future, reflecting on what makes the city special.

REINDEER FESTIVAL today through Sunday, December 24th, 2017 at Swansons Nursery in Ballard!

This weekend is a great time to bring the whole family to be the first to visit Santa’s reindeer, Dasher and Blitzen, do some holiday shopping, and see the nursery beautifully decorated for the season! Kids can participate in a special holiday kids’ activity Saturday and Sunday from 10am-2pm and everyone will love our “Meet the Reindeer” sessions each day at 10am and 4pm.

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!