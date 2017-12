THE GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS HOSTED BY KEVIN FRAZIER AND KELTIE KNIGHT – Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”) and Keltie Knight (“Entertainment Tonight”) host this holiday celebration with a countdown of the 12 best holiday commercials ever – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad, that capture the true spirit of the holiday season – from the heartfelt to the hilarious, from the outstanding to the ridiculous. Executive Producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton. Original airdate: Tuesday, December 12, 2017 @ 8pm

