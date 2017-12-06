THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW HEADS TO CHINA – For the first time, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was filmed in Shanghai, China. Merging fashion, fantasy and entertainment, the fashion show includes pink carpet interviews, model profiles and behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show. The all-star line-up of Victoria’s Secret Angels includes Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill, as well as new faces. Musical guests Miguel and Harry Styles perform. Directed by Hamish Hamilton with executive producers Edward G. Razek, Monica Mitro, Ian Stewart, Hamish Hamilton and Chip Quigley. Original CBS airdate: Tuesday, November 28, 2017, Encore: Tuesday, December 12, 2017 @ 9pm

