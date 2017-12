CELEBRATE THE SEASON – This 90-minute holiday music event celebrates the season with performances by the year’s biggest recording artists. The star-studded concert event will feature performances from Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and Niall Horan, among others. Original airdate: Thursday, December 14, 2017 @ 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...