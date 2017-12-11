Tacoma, WA – RV dealers locally and nationally are enjoying record sales. With double digit growth posted in 2017, RV manufacturers and dealers have met the market with a variety of models that match exactly what people are looking for in towable RV’s and motorhomes. The results have been unprecedented for the RV industry, sales are brisk and growing.

Paul Monson of Baydo’s RV Center commented on the biggest change he’s seeing in their customer-base, “ We’re seeing more and more millennials as new customers over the past couple of years. Many of them grew up camping with their parents or grandparents and want to continue enjoying their time outdoors in an RV. From the rainforest to the beach to the mountains there’s an incredible diversity of opportunity to experience in Western Washington. Millennials have embraced those opportunities and are buying RV’s of all sizes, descriptions and layouts.”

But Millennials are just part of the story, “We’re seeing all ages at our dealerships, especially baby boomers”, observed Kevin Baker of Apache Camping Centers. “The RV lifestyle, whether it’s a camper, trailer or RV, aligns perfectly with where people want to spend their time these days.”

“It really doesn’t matter the age, people are doing the math and owning an RV makes sound financial sense when compared to other vacation-related expenditures they could make for much shorter getaways”, Baker continued.

It’s true. Once considered a luxury item, RV’s, whether they’re a camper or a motorhome, provide a level of freedom to roam and experience an enormous spectrum of travel opportunities quickly, affordably and easily, making them a practical purchase rather than an extravagance. Recent statistics reflect the uptick in popularity with more than 43,000 towable RV’s sold and delivered nationwide in October 2017, a 27% increase over previous year’s sales.

Tacoma area dealers broadly agree, now is the time to buy. “Supply has been an issue. We’re selling, like most area dealers, everything we can get our hands on”, commented Chuck Joss of Valley RV Supercenter, “Inventory and selection is good right now but that will change by spring as demand outpaces supply.”

The 35th Tacoma RV Show opens Thursday, January 18th and runs through Sunday, the 21st. On-site financing is available through Boeing Employee Credit Union (BECU), the show’s presenting sponsor. Admission is $12. There’s a $2 discount coupon and complete show details online at http://www.otshows.com. Present any military ID at the door and admission is $6.

The Tacoma RV Show will be housed in the Tacoma Dome with hundreds of units, over a dozen local dealers and 165 brands on-site. This is the biggest RV sale of the season with several “show-only” discounts and offers available. Campers, Pop-Up Campers, Folding Tent Trailers, Travel Trailers, Fifth Wheels and Class A, Class B and Class C Motorhomes will all be on display.

Show hours: Thursday – Saturday: 11AM – 8PM and Sunday 11AM – 5PM. Parking is free.

