Filed Under:All the Money in the World, cw11 seattle, kstw, Mark Wahlburg, Michelle Williams, sony screenings

all the money in the world dom atm 1sht fnl pap 261 rgb All the Money in the World Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD” go to http://www.sonyscreenings.com/hpszt84448 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.sonyscreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Monday, December 18th, 2017 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom.  When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal.  With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=KXHrCBkIxQQ

Release Date: Friday, December 22, 2017

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live