Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

Deadline recounts the goodbye we said to a hero in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow mideason finale!

TVLine ranks the 10 best TV comedies in 2017…you may see a familiar CW show!

TVLine also ranks the 10 best TV dramas in 2017 – Riverdale made the list!

Nerdist shares Funko paid tribute to Riverdale with new vinyl Pop! figurines!

The New York Times profiles Russell Tovey from Freedom Fighters: The Ray, a new CW Seed animated series!

USA Today‘s critic Kelly Lawler picks the 10 best TV shows of 2017 – TWO of which are from your very own CW!

Entertainment Weekly gives a sneak peak to Supergirl‘s Legion of Super-Heroes!!

Paste Magazine praises Jane the Virgin for its 71st episode and for being the best television show on TV!