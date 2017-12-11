Filed Under:CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw, news

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

Deadline recounts the goodbye we said to a hero in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow mideason finale!

lgn307b 0066b CW Talk Around the Net: 12/4 12/10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Welcome To The Jungle” — Image Number: LGN307b_0066b.jpg — Pictured: Franz Drameh as Jefferson “Jax” Jackson — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

TVLine ranks the 10 best TV comedies in 2017…you may see a familiar CW show!

TVLine also ranks the 10 best TV dramas in 2017 – Riverdale made the list!

rvd208b 0154bc2 CW Talk Around the Net: 12/4 12/10

Riverdale — “Chapter Twenty-One: House of the Devil” — Image Number RVD208b_0154.jpg — Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie Andrews and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved

Nerdist shares Funko paid tribute to Riverdale with new vinyl Pop! figurines!

The New York Times profiles Russell Tovey from Freedom Fighters: The Ray, a new CW Seed animated series!

freedom fighters the ray CW Talk Around the Net: 12/4 12/10

USA Today‘s critic Kelly Lawler picks the 10 best TV shows of 2017 – TWO of which are from your very own CW!

Entertainment Weekly gives a sneak peak to Supergirl‘s Legion of Super-Heroes!!

spg309b 1271b CW Talk Around the Net: 12/4 12/10

Supergirl — “Reign” — SPG309b_1271 — Pictured (L-R): Odette Annable as Samantha/Reign and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Paste Magazine praises Jane the Virgin for its 71st episode and for being the best television show on TV!

jav407a 0129b CW Talk Around the Net: 12/4 12/10

Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Seventy-One” — Image Number: JAV407a_0129.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Gina Rodriguez as Jane, Andrea Navedo as Xo and Ivonne Coll as Alba — Photo: Michael Desmond/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live