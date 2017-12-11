Filed Under:Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

A HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAY TRADITION WITH GRAND MARSHAL DR. OZ – Dr. Oz serves as Grand Marshal for the “Largest Christmas Celebration in America.”  Hosted by popular personalities Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton, the parade on Hollywood Boulevard will include live musical performances that will take place on two stages.  A true Hollywood tradition, the parade features larger-than-life inflatable character balloons, and celebrity-filled cars making the heralded trek down the three-mile parade route. Original airdate: Friday, December 15, 2017 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live