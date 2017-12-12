Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors 2017

A HOLLYWOOD CELEBRATION; HONORING POPSTAR SELENA – Hosted by Montel Williams, the special celebrates those who have been honored over the years with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.  We will look back at celebrations for Amy Adams, Adam Levine, Hugh Laurie, Viola Davis, Chris Pratt, George Segal, Allison Janney, Ice Cube, Keri Russel, Jason Bateman, John Goodman, Jeffrey Tambor, Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell. The special will features a brand-new star unveiling and tribute to popstar Selena. Original airdate: Monday, December 18, 2017 @ 9pm

