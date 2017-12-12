It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

2017 YEAR IN REVIEW with Seattle City Club on Friday, December 15th, 2017 @ 12:00 – 1:30PM at Seattle Marriott Waterfront!

Reflect, Listen and Learn at Year in Review. Our panel of experts will discuss politics, fake news, foreign affairs, and other hot topics of 2017—and make their predictions for what is to come in 2018.

Panelists

Jorge Barón, Executive Director, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project

Joe Fain, Washington State Senator, 47th Legislative District

Blaine Harden, Author + Journalist, New York Times, Washington Post, PBS

Sheila Edwards Lange, President, Seattle Central College

Moderator

C.R. Douglas, Political Analyst, Q13 FOX News

SEATTLE SANTACON 2017 on Saturday, December 16th through Sunday, December 17th, 2017 from 12 PM – 2 AM around Downtown Seattle!

Hey Santa! Saturday December 16th we paint the town red and white! Over 2,000 of us will be parading through the Downtown Seattle area! SantaCon is an annual mass gathering of people dressed in Santa Claus costumes parading publicly on streets and inside locations in cities around the world. The focus is on spontaneity and creativity, while having a good time and spreading cheer and goodwill. This is much more than a pub crawl, and every time you call it that, a sugar plum fairy dies!

ART UNDER $100 event on Saturday, December 16th, 2017 at the Seattle Design Center!

Art Under $100 is a genuinely affordable art sale and far more. AU100 features crackerjack artists offering unique work, all priced under a C-note. We’re talking painting, glass, fabric art, ceramics, jewelry and more—amazing art that’s accessible to all. And Art Under $100 is a community-based art experience. There’s participatory art, a live DJ, food trucks and the best raffle in town. Join us for the holiday event of the season. We’ll host exclusive shopping at the VIP hour from 1 – 2pm for a minimum $20 donation to South Park Arts. Champagne, chocolate, first dibs, no crazy crowd! There’s only a limited number of tickets available.

MARK O’CONNOR’S “AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS” on Saturdaym December 16th, 2017 @ 8:00pm & Sunday, December 17th @ 2:00PM at the Meany Theater at UW!

Meany Center’s holiday concerts by multi-Grammy Award winner and Seattle native Mark O’Connor have become so popular, they’re almost a tradition. Joined by members of his musical family, O’Connor and the O’Connor Band will perform an unforgettable evening of Christmas classics, fiddling and bluegrass from his album, An Appalachian Christmas, as well as songs from his recent Grammy-winning album Coming Home.

RENEGADE CRAFT FAIR on December 16th through December 17th, 2017 at Magnuson Park, Hangar 30!

Renegade returns to Hangar 30 @ Magnuson Park with a festive weekend celebration of all things handmade! Find one-of-a-kind gifts for friends and family, discover top independent maker talent from around the country, and enjoy a memorable Holiday weekend of local food vendors, seasonal cocktails, DJ sets, DIY workshops, photo ops, and more. Renegade is proud to partner with CERF+ during our 2017 Winter Tour to help raise funds for their Disaster Relief Fund, providing aid to affected makers and artists from the recent devastating disasters from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria and the wildfires in Northern California. To donate or learn more about CERF+ click here or stop by their info booth.

WINTER FEAST & HOLIDAY BAZAAR on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 @ 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Shop & Eat local at Seattle’s favorite holiday food and holiday bazaar returning to the Fremont Sunday Market on December 17th for last minute holiday gift ideas. Catch over 100 local food trucks, street food and handmade booths lined with patio heaters for a fun holiday themed activities! Great gift ideas fr under $25 for stocking stuffers and more. Shop local this holiday!

ALL-MONTH-LONG HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES:

LEAVENWORTH CHRISTMAS LIGHTING FESTIVAL 2017 from Friday, December 1st through Sunday, December 3rd, Friday, December 8th through Sunday, December 10th, and Friday, December 15th through Sunday, December 17th in Leavenworth, WA!

On Friday evenings the lights are all on! Live musical performances of your favorite Christmas songs fill the streets, interrupted briefly at 4:30pm for the arrival of St. Nickolaus at the Front Street Gazebo, who welcomes children young and old with the story of his legacy and “gold” for the good boys and girls! Please note: There is no Lighting Ceremony on Friday’s! On Saturdays and Sundays the festivities kick into full gear at 12:00pm with the Arrival of Santa and costumed holiday characters in a march from the Festhalle to the Gazebo! Throughout the day you will find high-caliber performances in the Front Street Gazebo, including hand bell choirs, a top-ranking Army National Guard Dixie band, breakout solo artists, the best high school and professional choirs in the Pacific Northwest, and more! You’ll also find carolers strolling through town, the smell of roasted chestnuts filling the air, sledding in Front Street Park, a traditional Gluhwein Tent (selling hot spiced wine and cider), costumed Christmas characters (including Santa, Mrs., Claus, and Father Christmas), and more! On Sundays, kids can collect free cookies by following the Cookie Crawl Map! It all culminates each Saturday and Sunday with the Lighting Ceremony (4:30pm), when a bit of pomp and circumstance brings about the lighting of the village with over half a millions lights. The winter fun doesn’t stop there! In and around Leavenworth you will find Holiday concerts, tubing, sleigh and dogsled rides, snowmobiling, alpine skiing and snowboarding, nordic skiing and snowshoeing – we have plenty of ways for you to make the most of our winter wonderland!

WINTERFEST AT SEATTLE CENTER at the Seattle Center now through Sunday, December 31st, 2017

Connect to a world of sparkling lights, child-sized amusements and spirited entertainment at Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 24 – Dec. 31, in Center venues and on the grounds. Five weeks of festive, fun-filled, free and affordable activities await those in search of uplifting seasonal spirit or delightful diversion from the hustle and bustle of the holiday routine. Featuring Winterfest Ice Rink and Saturday ice sculpting including a full day of ice carving mastery on Sunday, December 17th, Winter Train & Village returns, along with live weekend performances and inspiring student showcases. The festival opens with Holiday Harmony and rings in the New Year with spectacular fireworks, Fountain of Light dance party and live music by premier cover band, Sway.

THE BELLEVUE COLLECTION PRESENTS SNOWFLAKE LANE every night now through Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 7pm in Downtown Bellevue!

The Bellevue Collection has expanded and so has Snowflake Lane. You can experience all your favorite characters — with falling snow, beautiful lights, delightful holiday music — and better viewing along the extended parade route. New this year, Santa joins every night during the new parade to spread his cheer. Join Bellevue on the sidewalks between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th to NE 8th Streets.

MACY’S DOWNTOWN SEATTLE STARLIGHTING & FIREWORKS SHOW on Friday, November 24, 2017 at 5:00pm

Join for Macy’s 61st Annual Starlighting!

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL on Friday, November 24 through Saturday, December 23, 2017

The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship™ Festival is a ship-to-shore holiday celebration that has been a Northwest tradition since 1949. The Spirit of Seattle, the Official Christmas Ship™ is decorated with hundreds of shimmery white lights and sails to different Puget Sound waterfront communities – around 65 in all. Choirs on board the Christmas Ship™ perform to guests aboard as well as to our Follow Boats and to those communities gathered on shore. Select your preferred way to experience the Christmas Ship and prepare for the holiday event of the season!

SEATTLE FESTIVAL OF TREES on Saturday, November 18th through Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle!

Start your holiday season at the 40th Annual Festival of Trees Gala on November 18th, at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle. Mingle with your friends and other Seattle Children’s Hospital supporters surrounded by our beautiful designer Christmas Trees, many of which are available for purchase.

THE SHERATON’S GINGERBREAD VILLAGE on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 through Monday, January 1, 2018 at the City Centre (new location) in Seattle!

For 25 years, Seattle has embraced the Sheraton Seattle’s Annual Gingerbread Village benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. As a tribute to the city, the theme for the Sheraton Seattle Hotel’s 25th Annual Gingerbread Village is 25 Years of Cheer: A Celebration of Seattle. The hotel invites visitors to stroll through Seattle’s cobblestone past and glimpse into its future, reflecting on what makes the city special.

REINDEER FESTIVAL today through Sunday, December 24th, 2017 at Swansons Nursery in Ballard!

This weekend is a great time to bring the whole family to be the first to visit Santa’s reindeer, Dasher and Blitzen, do some holiday shopping, and see the nursery beautifully decorated for the season! Kids can participate in a special holiday kids’ activity Saturday and Sunday from 10am-2pm and everyone will love our “Meet the Reindeer” sessions each day at 10am and 4pm.

Have a great weekend!

