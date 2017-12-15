What is it about the holiday season that makes us all want to lock ourselves in the kitchen and bake all of the cookies? Well, we’re not complaining because cookies are the best. If you’re craving a good cookie bake-off, look no further than these sweet treats!

1. Thin Oat & Ginger Crisps from Green Kitchen Stories

Recipe here

2. Eggnog Florentines from Smitten Kitchen

Recipe here

3. 2-Ingredient Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark from Iowa Girl Eats

Recipe here

4. Minty Chip Meringues from Joy the Baker

Recipe here

5. Candy Cane Chocolate Cookies from Call Me Cupcake

Recipe here

6. Snowflake Sugar Cookies from Hint of Vanilla

Recipe here

7. Filbert Linzers from 100 Cookies

Recipe here

Enjoy baking, eating cookie dough and happy holidays!