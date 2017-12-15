What is it about the holiday season that makes us all want to lock ourselves in the kitchen and bake all of the cookies? Well, we’re not complaining because cookies are the best. If you’re craving a good cookie bake-off, look no further than these sweet treats!
1. Thin Oat & Ginger Crisps from Green Kitchen Stories
Recipe here
2. Eggnog Florentines from Smitten Kitchen
Recipe here
3. 2-Ingredient Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark from Iowa Girl Eats
Recipe here
4. Minty Chip Meringues from Joy the Baker
Recipe here
5. Candy Cane Chocolate Cookies from Call Me Cupcake
Recipe here
6. Snowflake Sugar Cookies from Hint of Vanilla
Recipe here
7. Filbert Linzers from 100 Cookies
Recipe here
Enjoy baking, eating cookie dough and happy holidays!