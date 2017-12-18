Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

The Hollywood Reporter praises Jimmy Fallon’s Peanuts twist on Riverdale!

peanuts riverdale parody

Courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Hollywood Reporter announces that Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend made Tim Goodman’s Best TV of 2017 list!

TVLine is excited because Colton Haynes is returning to Arrow!

colton haynes arrow

cwtv.com

Variety shares Sonia Saraiya’s 25 Best TV Shows of 2017 including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

TVLine gives the first look of iZombie season 4!!

izombie

Vulture sheds light on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s depiction of mental illness this season!

Variety lists Maureen Ryan’s 20 Best TV Shows of 2017 – Jane the Virgin & Crazy Ex-Girlfriend made the list!

ceg305b 0460b bw CW Talk Around the Net: 12/11 12/17

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — "I Never Want to See Josh Again" — Pictured (center): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca

Inverse Entertainment throws out there that ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ was a better superhero team-up than ‘Justice League’!

lgn308c 0118b2 CW Talk Around the Net: 12/11 12/17

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — "Crisis on Earth — X, Part 4" — Pictured (L-R): Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Maisie Richardson- Sellers as Amaya Jiwe, Vixen, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow

