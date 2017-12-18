Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

The Hollywood Reporter praises Jimmy Fallon’s Peanuts twist on Riverdale!

The Hollywood Reporter announces that Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend made Tim Goodman’s Best TV of 2017 list!

TVLine is excited because Colton Haynes is returning to Arrow!

Variety shares Sonia Saraiya’s 25 Best TV Shows of 2017 including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

TVLine gives the first look of iZombie season 4!!

Vulture sheds light on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s depiction of mental illness this season!

Variety lists Maureen Ryan’s 20 Best TV Shows of 2017 – Jane the Virgin & Crazy Ex-Girlfriend made the list!

Inverse Entertainment throws out there that ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ was a better superhero team-up than ‘Justice League’!