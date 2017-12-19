It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

GARDEN D’LIGHTS now through Sunday, December 31st, 2017 from 4:30 to 9:00pm in the Bellevue Botanical Garden!

Garden d’Lights features over half a million sparkling lights formed into the whimsical shapes of plants, flowers, birds, animals, and cascading waterfalls set amid the natural beauty of the Bellevue Botanical Garden.

HOLIDAY TEA IN THE SORRENTO HOTEL FIRESIDE ROOM from Monday, December 11th through Saturday, December 23rd and Tuesday, December 26th through Sunday, December 31st, 2017! $37 per adult, $19 per child.

For more than a hundred years, Hotel Sorrento has delighted Seattle with holiday festivities! Their Fireside Room welcomes with joyful holiday decor, and bustles with song and activity. Join them this season as we feature events that are sure to create magical holiday memories.

WILD WAVES HOLIDAY WITH LIGHTS now through Sunday, December 31st, 2017

WHITE CHRISTMAS SING ALONG on Thursday, December 21st, Friday, December 22, 2017 and Saturday, December 23rd, 2017 at the SIFF Film Center!

Irving Berlin’s musical favorite follows the talented song-and-dance team of Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, who join forces with the sister act of Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen for a musical Christmas in Vermont. These special screenings come with free jingle bells and a pre-film music video sing along featuring some of our favorite Christmas classics.

JINGLE BELL RUN 0n Sunday, December 24th, 2017 at 10am & Noon at Wright Park in Tacoma!

This race will feature hundreds of jingling bells that will definitely put you in the holiday spirit! 3-mile run/walk at Wright Park with race times of 10am and noon. Dress up! There is a costume contest for best ugly sweater, best overall costume, best group/family costume and best dog costume!

LEAVENWORTH CHRISTMAS LIGHTING FESTIVAL 2017 from Friday, December 1st through Sunday, December 3rd, Friday, December 8th through Sunday, December 10th, and Friday, December 15th through Sunday, December 17th in Leavenworth, WA!

On Friday evenings the lights are all on! Live musical performances of your favorite Christmas songs fill the streets, interrupted briefly at 4:30pm for the arrival of St. Nickolaus at the Front Street Gazebo, who welcomes children young and old with the story of his legacy and “gold” for the good boys and girls! Please note: There is no Lighting Ceremony on Friday’s! On Saturdays and Sundays the festivities kick into full gear at 12:00pm with the Arrival of Santa and costumed holiday characters in a march from the Festhalle to the Gazebo! Throughout the day you will find high-caliber performances in the Front Street Gazebo, including hand bell choirs, a top-ranking Army National Guard Dixie band, breakout solo artists, the best high school and professional choirs in the Pacific Northwest, and more! You’ll also find carolers strolling through town, the smell of roasted chestnuts filling the air, sledding in Front Street Park, a traditional Gluhwein Tent (selling hot spiced wine and cider), costumed Christmas characters (including Santa, Mrs., Claus, and Father Christmas), and more! On Sundays, kids can collect free cookies by following the Cookie Crawl Map! It all culminates each Saturday and Sunday with the Lighting Ceremony (4:30pm), when a bit of pomp and circumstance brings about the lighting of the village with over half a millions lights. The winter fun doesn’t stop there! In and around Leavenworth you will find Holiday concerts, tubing, sleigh and dogsled rides, snowmobiling, alpine skiing and snowboarding, nordic skiing and snowshoeing – we have plenty of ways for you to make the most of our winter wonderland!

WINTERFEST AT SEATTLE CENTER at the Seattle Center now through Sunday, December 31st, 2017

Connect to a world of sparkling lights, child-sized amusements and spirited entertainment at Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 24 – Dec. 31, in Center venues and on the grounds. Five weeks of festive, fun-filled, free and affordable activities await those in search of uplifting seasonal spirit or delightful diversion from the hustle and bustle of the holiday routine. Featuring Winterfest Ice Rink and Saturday ice sculpting including a full day of ice carving mastery on Sunday, December 17th, Winter Train & Village returns, along with live weekend performances and inspiring student showcases. The festival opens with Holiday Harmony and rings in the New Year with spectacular fireworks, Fountain of Light dance party and live music by premier cover band, Sway.

THE BELLEVUE COLLECTION PRESENTS SNOWFLAKE LANE every night now through Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 7pm in Downtown Bellevue!

The Bellevue Collection has expanded and so has Snowflake Lane. You can experience all your favorite characters — with falling snow, beautiful lights, delightful holiday music — and better viewing along the extended parade route. New this year, Santa joins every night during the new parade to spread his cheer. Join Bellevue on the sidewalks between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th to NE 8th Streets.

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL on Friday, November 24 through Saturday, December 23, 2017

The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship™ Festival is a ship-to-shore holiday celebration that has been a Northwest tradition since 1949. The Spirit of Seattle, the Official Christmas Ship™ is decorated with hundreds of shimmery white lights and sails to different Puget Sound waterfront communities – around 65 in all. Choirs on board the Christmas Ship™ perform to guests aboard as well as to our Follow Boats and to those communities gathered on shore. Select your preferred way to experience the Christmas Ship and prepare for the holiday event of the season!

THE SHERATON’S GINGERBREAD VILLAGE on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 through Monday, January 1, 2018 at the City Centre (new location) in Seattle!

For 25 years, Seattle has embraced the Sheraton Seattle’s Annual Gingerbread Village benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. As a tribute to the city, the theme for the Sheraton Seattle Hotel’s 25th Annual Gingerbread Village is 25 Years of Cheer: A Celebration of Seattle. The hotel invites visitors to stroll through Seattle’s cobblestone past and glimpse into its future, reflecting on what makes the city special.

REINDEER FESTIVAL today through Sunday, December 24th, 2017 at Swansons Nursery in Ballard!

This weekend is a great time to bring the whole family to be the first to visit Santa’s reindeer, Dasher and Blitzen, do some holiday shopping, and see the nursery beautifully decorated for the season! Kids can participate in a special holiday kids’ activity Saturday and Sunday from 10am-2pm and everyone will love our “Meet the Reindeer” sessions each day at 10am and 4pm.

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!