ALL NEW ESPORTS SPECIAL FEATURING ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR GAMES OF ALL TIME – The EA MADDEN NFL 18 CHALLENGE special chronicles the exhilarating competitive action of the tournament and gives viewers an inside look at what really goes on in the intense world of competitive gaming. Eight world-class players will have a lot on the line as they not only vie for the title of Madden NFL Challenge champion, but also a share of a $150,000 prize. Original airdate: Wednesday, December 27, 2017 @ 8pm

