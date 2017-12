CHANGES — Nora (Christina Ochoa), Gallo (Matt Barr) and Thea (Melissa Roxburgh) join forces to try to decode an important message. Feeling disappointed, Col. Haskins (Nigel Thatch) considers making a big change. Anna Fricke wrote the episode, directed by David McWhirter (#110). Original airdate: Monday, January 1, 2018 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...