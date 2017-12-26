2018 marks the 25th anniversary of Master Builders Association’s annual event Rampathon®.

Each year since 1993, MBA members and community volunteers head to a home site somewhere in King or Snohomish County to build a ramp. For FREE .

. More than 400+ ramps have been built for members of our communities.

More than 400+ ramps have been built for members of our communities. Find out how you can help by contacting Michell Filleau-Maas, 425.460.8232.

The Master Builders Association is proud to help local veterans, children in need, and elderly community members become more mobile and independent.

Applications to be considered for a free wheelchair ramp are available in January and February of each year

The addition of a ramp to a home is more than just an alternate way into a house. In many cases it provides a means to truly re-enter the world and have the opportunity to participate in life. It benefits both the individual who is in need and the family and caretakers as well. For those who participate in Rampathon® it is an experience that changes everyone involved. The ability to volunteer one day in order to truly change someone’s life is an incredible experience. Many captains maintain contact with their recipients and develop life-long friendships. At a minimum our teams give a gift of hope to someone in need and their families.

More info here: https://www.mba-ks.com/giving-back/rampathon/

Thank you for your support!