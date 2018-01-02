Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!
Variety gets excited the most anticipated TV of 2018 including Black Lightning!
Entertainment Tonight shares some insta photos of Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez!
Entertainment Weekly announces Danneel Ackles’ first photo from the Supernatural set!
TVLine says goodbye to The Originals!
CinemaBlend has some fun listing the best Barry Allen GIFs from The Flash!
TVLine shout out to The 100‘s new serial killer casting!
ENews questions: is Crazy Ex-Girlfriend getting a Broadway green light?
TV Guide admits Skeet Ulrich’s Instagram comments are better than Riverdale!
