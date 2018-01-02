Filed Under:CW NEws, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Variety gets excited the most anticipated TV of 2018 including Black Lightning!

Black Lightning

Black Lightning — "Dark Matter of My Brain" — Pictured: Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning

Entertainment Tonight shares some insta photos of Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez!

Jane The Virgin

Jane The Virgin — "Chapter Seventy" — Pictured: Gina Rodriguez as Jane

Entertainment Weekly announces Danneel Ackles’ first photo from the Supernatural set!

TVLine says goodbye to The Originals!

CinemaBlend has some fun listing the best Barry Allen GIFs from The Flash!

The Flash

The Flash — "When Harry Met Harry…" — Pictured: Grant Gustin as The Flash

TVLine shout out to The 100‘s new serial killer casting!

ENews questions: is Crazy Ex-Girlfriend getting a Broadway green light?

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — "I Never Want to See Josh Again" — Pictured (center): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca

TV Guide admits Skeet Ulrich’s Instagram comments are better than Riverdale!

