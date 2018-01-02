Filed Under:movie screening, kstw, cw11 seattle, stxtickets, Den of Thieves

den of thieves small Den of Thieves Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “DEN OF THIEVES” go to http://stxtickets.com/DOTCW11 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.stxtickets.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

DEN OF THIEVES

DEN OF THIEVES is a gritty Los Angeles crime saga which follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.

Movie Release Date: Friday, January, 19th, 2018

Movie Website: www.denofthieves.movie

