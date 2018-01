INFATUATION, LOVE AND LUST – Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) wonders if history is repeating itself as Darryl (Pete Gardner) embraces a newfound superpower and Paula schemes again, this time for good. Donna Lynn Champlin, Scott Michael Foster and Vincent Rodriguez III also star. Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope wrote the episode, directed by Jude Weng (#308). Original Airdate: Friday, January 5, 2018 @ 8pm

