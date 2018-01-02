To get your complimentary passes to the screening of PHANTOM THREAD go to http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/kuyAg65829 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.focusfeaturesscreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 at 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

PHANTOM THREAD

Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love. With his latest film, Paul Thomas Anderson paints an illuminating portrait both of an artist on a creative journey, and the women who keep his world running. Phantom Thread is Paul Thomas Anderson’s eighth movie, and his second collaboration with Daniel Day-Lewis.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNsiQMeSvMk

Release Date: Friday, January 12th, 2018