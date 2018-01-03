By Jeffrey Totey



While many of us refuse to take a lunch break insisting on getting more work done at our desks, we need to realize that we can and should break for lunch knowing full well that our work will still be there when we return. But where can you go for a quick but satisfying bite without taking too much time? Here are five options for you to try:

Michou Deli

1904 Pike Place

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 448.4758

www.michoudeli.com

Located in the heart of Pike Place Market sits the Michou Deli. This counter service restaurant features a homey atmosphere to go alongside their selection of soups, salads and sandwiches. Speaking of which, Michou’s is home of the $6.16 sandwich – over 20 of them actually and all of them are made from scratch with locally-soureced ingredients, many pulled right out of the market itself. The stars here include the Pulled Pork with Greens and Smoked Gouda, the Sierra (Roasted chicken, tomatoes, Gouda, sliced red onions, arugula, and house-made chipotle aioli) and the ABBLT (apples, bacon, brie, lettuce and tomato).

Great State Burger

2041 7th Ave.

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 775-7880

www.greatstateburger.com

Hamburgers are a fast food staple but Great State Burger prides itself on creating really good burgers and “fast service for the 21st century customer.” So, the fast food concept is the sample, but here, the sandwiches are make with some of the best ingredients out there including organically raised, grass-fed and grass-finished beef from Gebbers Cattle ranch in Brewster, WA. To help speed up the ordering process, you can order online on their website and pick your arrival time. You can also feel good eating here in that they really care about the environement and so, all of their packaging (soda cups, lids, straws, napkins, tray paper, bags, drink trays and cutlery) are 100% compostable.

Dragonfish Asian Café

722 Pine St.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 467-7777

www.dragonfishcafe.com

Located next to the Paramount Hotel, Dragonfish is not your typical Asain restaurnat. It is known for good food and quick service, receiving high marks again and again for both. Stop in during lunch you’ll be seated right away, the server will stay attentive and the food, priced right, will be served hot and delicious – unless you order the sushi. The lunchtime Bento Boxes are a good deal and are served from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The boxes include a house salad and edamame. Choices include Five Spice Salmon, Lemongrass Chicken, Miso Ribeye, Crab Cakes and a Veggie Spring Roll.

Mae Phim Thai

94 Columbia St.

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 624-2979

www.maephimthai.com

Mae Phim prides itself on offering a contemporary spin on classic Thai dishes. Those who have dined there say that the food is excellent and are surprisingly inexpensive. Perhaps even better, if you go during lunch, you will be able to get in and out again within 45 minutes even if there is a line waiting outside the door. The only thing you’ll need to allow extra time for is reading the menu. There are 30 main dishes plus another list of side dishes, salads, starters and more. The curry is well-received here with choices that include Red Chicken (Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves), Green Chicken (Green curry paste, coconut milk, zucchini, bell peppers pea and basil leaves), Curry Noodle Soup (Rice noodles served under curry soup with bean sprouts bell peppers, topped with fried onions), Massaman (Peanut sauce mixed with red curry, peanut, potato and onion) and Salmon (Red Curry with salmon, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell Peppers and basil leaves).

Salumi Artisan Cured Meats

309 3rd Ave S.

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 621-8772

www.salumicuredmeats.com

What this Italian sandwich shop lacks in ambiance, it makes up with its incredible sandwiches. Combining some old ideas of a traditional Italian Salumeria with newer state-of-the-art curing equipment, Salumi is able to offer consistently better quality sandwiches, soups and salads with the speed you need to get back to work. While Salumi will take cold sandwich orders over the phone, they refuse to take any hot sandwich orders that way. “We have no way to keep them warm and yummy for you,” they say on their website.

