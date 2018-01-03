It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

FREE FIRST THURSDAYS at Burke Museum, MOHAI, & Seattle Art Museum on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at various locations and times.

Visit one of these museums for FREE on the first Thursday of the month! Burke Museum, S.A.M. or MOHAI

FIRST THURSDAY ART WALK in Pioneer Square on Thursday January 1, 2018 from 5-9PM

Join Seattle’s original First Thursday Art Walk in Pioneer Square. Here you’ll find the largest concentration of art galleries in the city. The art walk is FREE & self-guided, every month from 5 – 9 PM (**Gallery reception & exhibition times may vary. Please check individual venues for exact hours**).

NORTHWEST REMODELING EXPO from Friday, January 5th through Sunday, January 7th, 2018 at the Washington State Convention Center.

The 2018 Northwest Remodeling Expo brings together hundreds of local and regional home improvement companies for one weekend only. It’s the perfect way to jumpstart your remodeling project — meet hundreds of contractors face to face!

WINE AND CHOCOLATE PAIRING Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at Sweet Decadance in Renton!

Find the delight in your palate as you pair 4 specially selected premium wines with 4 artisan chocolates. Enjoy individual attention from Sweet Decadence’s wine specialist as she helps you draw out the nuances of the premium wines and how they complement the artisan chocolate. This fun, casual and educational experience will help novice wine drinkers develop a new appreciation for different wines while more experienced wine drinkers can get a “grape” experience as well. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3:00 to 8:00pm. Cost is $35 per person.

Have a great weekend!

