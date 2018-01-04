photo credit: Big_Ryan/Getty Images

30-MINUTE SPECIAL

A BRAND-NEW COMEDY SPECIAL HOSTED BY FOOTBALL LEGEND DAN MARINO – This special, hosted by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, shows professional mascots taking their jobs a little too seriously, and surprising unsuspecting passersby in the real world with hilarious pranks. From Brian Graden Media and Smoke & Mirrors Productions, with executive producers Brian Graden, Gaurav Misra, Lois Curren, Darryl Trell, Howard Kitrosser and Michael Kennedy. Original airdate: Wednesday, January 10, 2018 @ 9:30pm