Well the holidays are long gone, but the thousands of cookies, brownies, cakes, and sweets in your tummy are sticking around. What better way to start the new year out with some good healthy recipes that actually look quite delicious?!
1. Herb & Caper Crusted Salmon from Iowa Girl Eats
Recipe here
2. Sustenance Sweet Potato Stew from Love & Lemons
Recipe here
3. Chicken phở from Smitten Kitchen
Recipe here
4. Detox Immune-Boosting Chicken Soup from Eat Yourself Skinny
Recipe here
5. New Year Glow Smoothie Bowl from Oh She Glows
Recipe here
6. Loaded Kale Salad from Minimalist Baker
Recipe here
7. Guacamole Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Black Beans from Running on Real Food
Recipe here
Bon Appétit!