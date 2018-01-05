Well the holidays are long gone, but the thousands of cookies, brownies, cakes, and sweets in your tummy are sticking around. What better way to start the new year out with some good healthy recipes that actually look quite delicious?!

1. Herb & Caper Crusted Salmon from Iowa Girl Eats

Recipe here

2. Sustenance Sweet Potato Stew from Love & Lemons

Recipe here

3. Chicken phở from Smitten Kitchen

Recipe here

4. Detox Immune-Boosting Chicken Soup from Eat Yourself Skinny

Recipe here

5. New Year Glow Smoothie Bowl from Oh She Glows

Recipe here

6. Loaded Kale Salad from Minimalist Baker

Recipe here

7. Guacamole Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Black Beans from Running on Real Food

Recipe here

Bon Appétit!