THE STARS SHINE BRIGHT – Hollywood’s best and brightest join together to celebrate the finest in cinematic and televised achievement. Broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., The Critics’ Choice Awards features the stand out films, television and streaming from the past year. Special honoree Gal Gadot will be presented with the #SeeHer award by director Patty Jenkins. The special is produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. Original airdate: Thursday, January 11, 2018 @ 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...