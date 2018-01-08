Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!
The Source applauds CW’s Black Lightning for leading the year of black superheroes!
Black Lightning — “LaWanda: The Book of Hope” — Image BLK102a_0168.jpg — Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning — Photo: Guy D’Alema/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Screen Rant talk about how Riverdale‘s stars would write their stories if given the chance
Riverdale — “Chapter Twenty-One: House of the Devil” — Image Number RVD208a_0244.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones and Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved
Nerdist lists 5 reasons why you should be watching Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — “Getting Over Jeff.” — Image Number: CEG307a_0360.jpg — Pictured: Rachel Bloom as Rebecca — Photo: Eddy Chen/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
TVLine gives a first look into the second half of the second season of Riverdale!
TV Guide asks which Arrow-verse Character the Black Lightning cast wants to crossover!
Black Lightning — “The Resurrection” — Image BLK101h_0026r.jpg — Pictured: Skye P. Marshall as Ms.Fowdy and Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce — Photo: Mark Hill/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Variety ranks the most anticipated TV of 2018 including Black Lightning!
Bleeding Cool highlights what to look forward to in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s 3rd season!
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Beebo the God of War” — Image Number: LGN309b_0144b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Collider reviews Black Lightning!
