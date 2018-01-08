Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

The Source applauds CW’s Black Lightning for leading the year of black superheroes!

Black Lightning — "LaWanda: The Book of Hope"

Screen Rant talk about how Riverdale‘s stars would write their stories if given the chance

Riverdale — "Chapter Twenty-One: House of the Devil"

Nerdist lists 5 reasons why you should be watching Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — "Getting Over Jeff."

TVLine gives a first look into the second half of the second season of Riverdale!

TV Guide asks which Arrow-verse Character the Black Lightning cast wants to crossover!

Black Lightning — "The Resurrection"

Variety ranks the most anticipated TV of 2018 including Black Lightning!

Bleeding Cool highlights what to look forward to in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s 3rd season!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — "Beebo the God of War"

Collider reviews Black Lightning!

 

