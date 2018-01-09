The Pulse of Seattle! 1/11 1/15

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

MLK JR. CELEBRATIONS starting on Thursday, January 11, 2018 through Monday, January 15, 2018 at various locations around Seattle

–Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at The Sanctuary on Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 1-2:30pm

–45th Annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Friday, January 12th, 2018 from Noon to 1:30pm

–The Mountaintop play at the Pantages Theater in Tacoma on Saturday, January 13th, 2018 at 7:30pm

–Washington State Parks free pass day in honor of MLK Jr. Day

–36th Annual MLK Day Celebration on Monday, January 15th, 2018 at Garfield High School

–Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at 11am on January 15th, 2018 at Greater Tacoma Convention Center

9TH ANNUAL NORDIC LIGHTS FILM FESTIVAL from Thursday January 11th through Sunday, January 14th, 2018 at the Nordic Heritage Museum in Seattle

A cutting-edge cinematic festival offering immersion into the world of Nordic films during the chilly winter season. They focus on contemporary, award-winning films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Sápmi. Nordic Heritage Museum is thrilled to present our ninth Nordic Lights Film Festival, hosted at SIFF Film Center and the SIFF Cinema Uptown in downtown Seattle.

RUSTYCON 35, A Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention from Friday, January 12th through Sunday, January 14th, 2018 at the Seattle Airport Marriott.

Rustycon is a non-profit volunteer run convention. Our staff is putting together the best little gathering this hotel can handle!

Epic Gaming LLC and Rustycon are proud to be hosting the Rivals of Ixalan pre-release! Come and experience this new expansion for the popular Magic: The Gathering collectible card game

Learn! Dozens of one-hour panels and workshops on a dizzying array of topics: Writing, art, costuming, crafts, movies, TV, history, foreign media, RPGs, gaming, science, space exploration, marketing, new technology, relationships, stuff for kids, stuff NOT for kids… Meet and talk with experts and hobbyists! If you’re bored, you’re not here.

Writing Workshops! World building, character development, plot twists, publishing advice! Share ideas, hear from the pros and get your work out there!

Costuming Workshops! Sew and craft with the best!

Gaming! Be among the first to play test new games! Of course our old favorites will be going throughout the convention: Warhammer, Magic the Gathering, D&D, Neverwhen…

Dance! Get a room, game all night, dance-and if you aren’t good at dancing, we promise there will be someone worse to one-up you.

Shop! Our dealer’s room is full of hand made and niche genre wonders you won’t find just anywhere: Games, books, clothing, edged weapons, Jewelry, t-shirts and much more

Art! Something new for your wall? Local and visiting artists of all ages and skill levels will be attending and showing their work. Original and prints will be available! Fantasy, space, furry, fan art… Are you an artist? Join us!

Music! Fiddle, flute and more! Live entertainment in the evenings!

Surprise Guests and Special Events Oh just show up, you’ll have a fabulous time. Feel free to contact us if you have question

MONSTER JAM TRIPLE THREAT SERIES from Friday, January 12th through Sunday, January 14th, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome

Featuring: *Trucks/drivers subject to change, Alien Invasion driven by Bernard Lyght, EarthShaker driven by Tristan England, El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro, Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson, Megalodon driven by Travis Groth, Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Cynthia Gauthier, Pirate’s Curse driven by Camden Murphy, Zombie driven by Tyler Groth. Tickets here!

XTREME INTERNATIONAL ICE RACING on Saturday, January 13th, 2018 at 7:30pm

Xtreme International Ice Racing is a night of pure adrenaline featuring lightning quick Speedway Motorcycles and ATVs racing on a thick, oval track of ice. What separates the bikes from other forms of racing is the NO BRAKES ALLOWED rule! All machines are equipped with razor sharp steel studded tires and are capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds. Ice Racing consists of heats where riders earn points to qualify for the main event. Qualifying heats consist of four riders racing handlebar-to-handlebar for four laps. There are a total of twenty to twenty-five heat races during the event.

SEATTLE WEDDING SHOW on Saturday, January 13th & Sunday, January 14th, 2018 at the Washington State Convention & Trade Center

BAVARIAN ICEFEST 2018 from Saturday, January 13th through Sunday, January 14th in Leavenworth

Leavenworth loves winter, and each year on MLK Jr. weekend we celebrate winter’s bounty with IceFest! The village is still dressed in over half a million twinkling lights and this weekend is a flurry of frosty frivolity. Come celebrate winter with us!

Here is some of the fun for Saturday January 13th:

Icefest Games like Frisbee Sweep, Ice Cube Scramble, Smooshing and more!

Snow Sculptures

Snowmobile Sled Pull

Live Ice Carving

Stevens Pass Grom Playground

Snowball Toss and Ice Fishing

And the fun continues on Sunday January 14th:

Stevens Pass Grom Playground

Internationally acclaimed aerialists and unique fire dancers

Snowshoe Demo Day 10am at Ski Hill

Fireworks show at 6pm!

CURIOSITY DAYS: ON THE MOVE from Saturday, January 13th through Monday, January 15th, 2018 at the Seattle Pacific Science Center

Join us as we explore the history and future of transportation at On the Move, featuring the 44th Model Railroad Show. This Curiosity Days event will feature the return of a Pacific Northwest family favorite, as well as hands-on demonstrations and activities about the new technologies that help us reach new destinations.

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!