Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

New York Post applauds the CW for bringing diversity to their line-up with Black Lightning!

black lightning premiere dl

TVLine shares Supergirl photos from upcoming new episodes!

spg310b 0294b CW Talk Around the Net: 1/8 1/14

Supergirl — “Legion of Superheroes” — Image Number: SPG310b_0294b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Amy Jackson as Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl and Chris Wood as Mon-El — Photo: Diyah Pera — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

Nerdist.com is your one stop shop for all you need to know about Black Lightning!

Los Angeles Times chat about West Covina loves the songs of celebration in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

ceg308b 0395b CW Talk Around the Net: 1/8 1/14

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — “Nathaniel Needs My Help!” — Image Number: CEG308b_0395.jpg — Pictured: Pete Gardner as Darryl — Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Washington Post announces the Black Lightning and other DC Comics projects are headed to Washington!

Vulture ranks all of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songs!

TVLine gets excited about Rosario Dawson’s debut on Jane the Virgin!

The CW

The CW

ComicBook/TV talks about how ‘Will and Grace’ referenced Riverdale!

rvd209b 0146b 1 CW Talk Around the Net: 1/8 1/14

Riverdale — “Chapter Twenty-Two: Silent Night, Deadly Night” — Image Number RVD209b _0146.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, and Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved

The New York Times profiles Black Lightning and its take on Race, Justice and the Real World!

CinemaBlend also praises Black Lightning for its powerful storyline!

cwtv.com

cwtv.com

Variety is all a buzz about Brooke Shields joining the Jane the Virgin cast for a multi-episode arc!

CREDIT: GREGORY PACE/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

CREDIT: GREGORY PACE/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

USA Today mentions how Black Lightning is not your typical superhero saga.

