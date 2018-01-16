THE MIDAS TOUCH — Cristal’s (Nathalie Kelley) efforts to mend her fractured marriage are complicated when a dangerous newcomer threatens to destroy everything she and Blake (Grant Show) hold dear; Meanwhile, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) celebrates her golden birthday and gains control of her trust, forcing her to think about more than just what size champagne bottles to serve at her party. Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke, James Mackay, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star. Adele Lim wrote the episode, directed by Kenny Leon (#110). Original airdate: Monday, January 22, 2018 @ 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...