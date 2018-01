THIS IS IT — The Shadow Raiders are sent on the mission they’ve been waiting for. Nora (Christina Ochoa) and Gallo (Matt Barr) get separated from their crew and find themselves in a precarious situation. Trapped, everyone fears for their safety. W. Tre Davis, Charlie Barnett, Nigel Thatch, Melissa Roxburgh and Corbin Reid also star. Caitlin Saunders wrote the episode, directed by Tara Weyr (#112). Original airdate: Monday, January 22, 2018 @ 9pm

