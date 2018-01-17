It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

TACOMA RV SHOW on Thursday, January 18th through Sunday, January 21st, 2018 from 11am-8pm (11am to 5pm on Sunday) at the Tacoma Dome!

RV’s of all shapes, sizes and price ranges flank the entrance to the Tacoma Dome. The main Arena and Exhibition Hall, along with some of the parking lot, make up the HUGE Tacoma RV Show.

RUSSIAN CLASSICAL SYMPHONY on Friday, January 19th, 2018 at 8pm at Benaroya Hall!

Prokofiev’s rebel side comes alive in his early “Classical” Symphony. A piano concerto tailored to American audiences and a violin concerto born in France which shed light on the composer’s years of exile and his movement toward a “new simplicity.”

SEATTLE CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY’S WINTER FESTIVAL on Friday, January 19th, 2018 6:30 pm at Benaroya Hall and at 7:30pm at Nordstrom Recital Hall in Seattle!

A 30-minute performance precedes each concert featuring one or two Festival musicians in repertoire of their choosing with informal commentary. Recitals begin one hour prior to the main concert.

5th ANNUAL DARK BEER & CHILI COMPETITION on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 @ 12:00pm in Kenmore!

It’s been a cold winter. Like, really cold. But that just makes the dark beers and hot food that much better. This means that it’s time for 192 Brewing’s 5th Annual Washington Brewer’s Invitational: Dark Beer & Chili Competition at the Lake Trail Taproom.

WINTERHOP BREWFEST on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 from 12pm to 5:00pm in Historic Downtown Ellensburg!

Join us for the 14th Annual Ellensburg WinterHop BrewFest!

Don’t miss out on the live music, good company and great brews in 2018. For over 10 years The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has invited 1,600 beer lovers to Ellensburg, Washington to sample beer from over 30 + PNW Breweries in 12+ venues in Historic Downtown Ellensburg, Washington.

GREAT TRAIN SHOW on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 from 10am through 4pm in Puyallup, WA.

The Great Train Show is the nation’s only coast-to-coast model train show. The show is designed for the general public, modelers, hobbyists, families, and the just plain curious. Each show features hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, huge operating exhibits, activities for kids, and more. All aboard!

