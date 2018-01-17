Filed Under:cw11 seattle, kstw, Seattle, The Pulse of Seattle

pulse dynlead rev The Pulse of Seattle! 1/18 1/21

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

TACOMA RV SHOW on Thursday, January 18th through Sunday, January 21st, 2018 from 11am-8pm (11am to 5pm on Sunday) at the Tacoma Dome!

tacoma rv show The Pulse of Seattle! 1/18 1/21

RV’s of all shapes, sizes and price ranges flank the entrance to the Tacoma Dome. The main Arena and Exhibition Hall, along with some of the parking lot, make up the HUGE Tacoma RV Show.

RUSSIAN CLASSICAL SYMPHONY on Friday, January 19th, 2018 at 8pm at Benaroya Hall!

prok2 880x250 The Pulse of Seattle! 1/18 1/21

Prokofiev’s rebel side comes alive in his early “Classical” Symphony. A piano concerto tailored to American audiences and a violin concerto born in France which shed light on the composer’s years of exile and his movement toward a “new simplicity.”

SEATTLE CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY’S WINTER FESTIVAL on Friday, January 19th, 2018 6:30 pm at Benaroya Hall and at 7:30pm at Nordstrom Recital Hall in Seattle!

seattle chamber The Pulse of Seattle! 1/18 1/21

A 30-minute performance precedes each concert featuring one or two Festival musicians in repertoire of their choosing with informal commentary. Recitals begin one hour prior to the main concert.

5th ANNUAL DARK BEER & CHILI COMPETITION on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 @ 12:00pm in Kenmore!

beer competition The Pulse of Seattle! 1/18 1/21

It’s been a cold winter. Like, really cold. But that just makes the dark beers and hot food that much better. This means that it’s time for 192 Brewing’s 5th Annual Washington Brewer’s Invitational: Dark Beer & Chili Competition at the Lake Trail Taproom.

WINTERHOP BREWFEST on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 from 12pm to 5:00pm in Historic Downtown Ellensburg!

winterhop The Pulse of Seattle! 1/18 1/21

Join us for the 14th Annual Ellensburg WinterHop BrewFest!
Don’t miss out on the live music, good company and great brews in 2018. For over 10 years The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has invited 1,600 beer lovers to Ellensburg, Washington to sample beer from over 30 + PNW Breweries in 12+  venues in Historic Downtown Ellensburg, Washington.

GREAT TRAIN SHOW on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 from 10am through 4pm in Puyallup, WA.

train1 The Pulse of Seattle! 1/18 1/21

The Great Train Show is the nation’s only coast-to-coast model train show. The show is designed for the general public, modelers, hobbyists, families, and the just plain curious. Each show features hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, huge operating exhibits, activities for kids, and more. All aboard!

Have a great weekend!

pulse dynlead rev The Pulse of Seattle! 1/18 1/21

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live