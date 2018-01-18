ALL THE DIAMONDS IN THE WORLD — When Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is taken hostage, the rest of the family must come together to enact a rescue mission — but coming together isn’t exactly what Carringtons do best. Out of desperation, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) turns to Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke) for help, while Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) is forced to choose between her old family and her new one. Rafael de la Fuente, James Mackay, Alan Dale and Grant Show also star. Gladys Rodriguez wrote the episode, directed by Steven A. Adelson (#111). Original airdate: Thursday, January 24, 2018 @ 9pm

