The mornings are still dark here in the good ol’ PNW, which means we all could use some source of happiness in the mornings to get our day going! Below you will find several awesome breakfast recipes which will do just that!

1. Nut’Nola from Sprouted Kitchen

Recipe here

2. Very Blueberry Scones from Smitten Kitchen

Recipe here

3. Gluten-Free Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes from The First Mess

Recipe here

4. Apple Cinnamon Crunch Overnight Oats from Love & Lemons

Recipe here

5. Italian Scrambled Eggs from Not Without Salt

Recipe here

6. Very Veggie Cauliflower Hash Brown Breakfast Bowl from Iowa Girl Eats

Recipe here

7. Gluten-Free Banana Oat Waffles from Cookie + Kate

Recipe here

Enjoy!!