Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

Entertainment Weekly is excited about Andy Cohen guest starring on Riverdale!

image CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

photo credit: Katie Yu/The CW; Inset: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

TV Guide shares some photos from The Flash including Ralph Dibny’s new suit!

the flash spoilers CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

Flash — “The Elongated Knight Rises” — Image Number: FLA411b_0381b.jpg — Pictured: Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

TV Line raises the roof with the news of Eva Longoria’s return to Jane the Virgin!

TV Line also praises the powerful female spin-off of Supernatural!

supernatural wayward sisters1 CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

Supernatural — “Wayward Sisters” — Image Number: SN1310b_0079.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Clark Backo as Patience, Katherine Ramdeen as Alex, Kim Rhodes as Jody Mills and Briana Buckmaster as Donna — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved

Vulture says what we’re all thinking: Jane the Virgin has the best TV fam out there!

12 jane the virgin w710 h473 CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

photo credit: Danny Feld/THE CW

Entertainment Weekly gets excited about the new DC’s Legends of Tomorrow team regular!

image 1 CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

The Flash — “The Flash Reborn” — Image Number: FLA401a_0208b.jpg — Pictured: Keiynan Lonsdale as Kid Flash, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West and Carlos Valdes as Vibe — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

