REALIZATIONS – After Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) decide to send Mateo to a new school, they become guilt-ridden when they are forced to lie to get him in.  After Xo (Andrea Navedo) convinces Rogelio (Jaime Camil) to attend therapy they both are surprised by their emotions.   Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) finds herself in big trouble with no one to turn to for help, not even Rafael.  Ivonne Coll also stars.  Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera & Paul Sciarrotta (#408). Original airdate: Friday, January 26, 2018 @ 9pm

