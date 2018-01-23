It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

BOHEMIA now through Saturday, January 27, 2018 at various times at The Triple Door!

From the duo who created last year’s award-winning sell-out hit Seattle Vice comes a new cabaret about love, classical music, art nouveau, green fairies, and absinthe. Bohemia by Mark Siano and Opal Peachey is a new musical set in 1890s Prague that combines the music of Dvorák and Chopin, with art by Alphonse Mucha. Historic artists like Sarah Bernhardt and George Sand interweave with beautiful green fairies, aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, classical piano battles, comedy, and original songs.

Plot: Famous Czech composer Antonin Dvorák has hit a wall and prior to composing his magnum opus he looks to the bottom of a bottle of absinthe for inspiration. In this macabre and mystical dream cabaret Dvorák is visited by the ghost of late composer Frederick Chopin. Chopin and many other famous Bohemians guide Dvorák as they search for the true source of inspiration and grasp at artistic immortality.

WASHINGTON SPORTSMEN’S SHOW & SPORT FISHING BOAT SHOW from Wednesday, January 24 through Sunday, January 28, 2018 at the Washington State Fair Events Center!

The 31st Washington Sportsmen’s Show opens January 24th and runs through the 28th at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. The biggest and most complete show of its kind in Washington, 2018 is shaping up to surpass previous years with exciting new features, products and personalities. “It’s more than the largest sportsmen’s show in Washington state, it’s a celebration of fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation”, observed Bill O’Loughlin, manager of the Washington Sportsmen’s Show. “This show’s been around for decades and continues to be one of the best in the nation because of the diversity, sheer size of the event and all the major players are here — including manufacturers, retailers, guides and outfitters and hundreds of opportunities to learn and improve your fishing, hunting and outdoor skills.”

SEATTLE SYMPHONY PRESENTS “DAUSGAARD CONDUCTS BRAHMS” on Thursday, January 25th & Saturday, January 27th, 2018 at various times at Benaroya Hall!

In the hands of Principal Guest Conductor Thomas Dausgaard, Brahms’ lilting dances and waltzes will come alive as never before. And relish the symphony that Brahms himself described as “all blue sky, babbling of streams, sunshine and cool green shade.”

TACOMA HOME & GARDEN SHOW from Thursday, January 25th through Sunday, January 28th, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome!

Presented by Western Washington Toyota Dealers, the state’s largest combined home and garden event is a one-stop opportunity for show-goers to discover a wide range of products and services for the home and garden. With plenty of experts on hand at the show, your home and garden dreams can become a reality.

CHILDREN’S INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL from Thursday, January 25th through Saturday, February 10th, 2018 at Northwest Film Forum’s cinemas in Seattle!

Over the past 13 years, Children’s Film Festival Seattle has become the largest and most respected film festival on the West Coast dedicated to children and their families. Each year, Northwest Film Forum selects more than 170 children’s films from 50+ countries, reaching more than 10,000 people during festival screenings in Seattle and a subsequent festival tour of 15-20 U.S. cities. What we stand for: Racial equity and diversity, inclusivity, social justice, global awareness, and the best in age-appropriate, visual storytelling for young people. Produced by Northwest Film Forum, Children’s Film Festival Seattle includes live performances, features, shorts and hands-on workshops, all crafted with care for the next generation of movie lovers.

​TIMRRR! WINTER MUSIC FESTIVAL from Friday, January 26th through Sunday, January 27th, 2018 in Leavenworth!

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival returns to Leavenworth, WA January 26th & 27th, 2018. Created as the winter counterpart to the very successful Timber! Outdoor Music Festival, Timbrrr! is two days/nights of music and wintertime fun.



STRANGE BREWFEST from Friday, January 26th through Saturday, January 27th, 2018 in Port Townsend!

Enjoy beer in odd flavors from dozens of breweries and watch live music and entertainment at Strange Brewfest at American Legion Hall in Port Townsend.

WASHINGTON STATE CRAFT BEER on Saturday, January 27th, 2018 in Seattle!

The 9th Annual Belgian Fest will take place at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion highlighting 100+ Belgian-style beers crafted by Washington breweries. Featured beer styles include Tripels, Dubbels, Saisons, Wits, Abbeys and Lambics. In keeping with this unique style, all of the beers are brewed with Belgian yeast.

