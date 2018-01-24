Winter isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. Rather than get down about the lack of sun, we’re getting excited about cooking some warm and hearty soups! Nothing makes you feel better than a hot soup! Enjoy cooking these!
1. Butternut & Red Lentil Soup from Sprouted Kitchen
2. Classic Minestrone Soup from Cookie + Kate
3. Split Pea Soup from Smitten Kitchen
4. Sweet Corn, Kielbasa and Potato Soup from Iowa Girl Eats
5. Vegan “Cheesy” Broccoli Soup from Love & Lemons
6. Creamy French Onion Soup Dip in a Bread Bowl from Spoon Fork Bacon
7. Curried Tomato Tortellini Soup from 101 Cookbooks
8. Thai Chicken Zoodle Soup from How Sweet Eats
9. Chicken Chili Verde from What’s Gaby Cooking
10. Roasted Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons from A Cozy Kitchen
