Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

THE STAKES ARE HIGH FOR THE CARRINGTON FAMILY— When the Carringtons host a lavish Casino Night party, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) and Blake’s (Grant Show) marriage is put to the test when an explosive secret from Blake’s past surfaces. Meanwhile, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) must reconsider her behavior as she attempts to fix a professional blunder by accepting an indecent proposal.  Sam Adegoke, Rafael de la Fuente, James Mackay, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star.  Jenna Richman wrote the episode, directed by Matt Earl Beesley (#112).  Original airdate: Wednesday, January 31, 2018 @ 9pm

