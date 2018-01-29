Filed Under:CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, news

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

Entertainment Weekly gets excited about Riverdale‘s upcoming Carrie: The Musical adaptation!

rvd210a 0022b CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

Riverdale — “Chapter Twenty-Three: The Blackboard Jungle” — Image Number: RVD210a_0022.jpg — Pictured: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

TVLine shares new photos from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow!

Variety gives us an inside look at Scott Michael Foster’s journey on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

ceg310c 1362b 1 CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — “Oh Nathaniel, It’s On!” — Image Number: CEG310c_1326.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca and Scott Michael Foster as Nathaniel– Photo: Michael Yarish/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

TV Guide admits that Black Lightning has a heavier burden to bear than other superheroes!

Entertainment Weekly provides a first look at Rosario Dawson on Jane the Virgin who also plays a Jane!

Collider praises the return of Katrina Law on an upcoming episode of Arrow!

TVLine announces a new addition to The Originals in their final season!

the originals season 5 CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

The CW

Entertainment Weekly ranks Jughead’s dramatic opening lines on Riverdale!

rvd209a 149b CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

Riverdale — “Chapter Twenty-Two: Silent Night, Deadly Night” — Image Number RVD209a _0149.jpg — Pictured: Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved

Entertainment Weekly takes us on a first look at Black Lightning‘s Lady Eve villain!

image1 CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

photo credit: Warner Bros

Vulture talks about wrestling on Riverdale!

rvd211b 0230bc CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

Riverdale — “Chapter Twenty-Four: The Wrestler” — Image Number: RVD211b_0230.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Mark Consuelos as Hiram and KJ Apa as Archie — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Collider interviews Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams on rebirth and the importance of representation!

blk101i 0200r CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

Black Lightning — “Dark Matter of My Brain” — Image BLK101i_0100 — Pictured (L-R): China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce, Dabier as Will, and William Catlett as Lala — Mark Hill/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Teen Vogue chats with Black Lightning‘s Nafessa Williams!

nafessa fb CW Talk Around the Net: 1/15 1/21

photo credit: Courtesy of RickyCodio, Bob Mahoney/The CW

