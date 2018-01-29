Click here to enter to win run of engagement passes!

Please note:

Enter all of the information in the link above for your chance to win two tickets to see HOSTILES during it’s run-of-engagement in theaters in the Seattle area. HOSTILES is in theaters today. Winners will be notified via email by Friday, February 2nd. Not everyone will win. Limit one entry per person.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 02/02 via this form. Winners will be selected via a random drawing and notified by email. One prize per person per household. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Allied Integrated Marketing and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

HOSTILES

Set in 1892, Hostiles tells the story of a legendary Army Captain (Christian Bale), who after stern resistance, reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back to tribal lands. Making the harrowing and perilous journey from Fort Berringer, an isolated Army outpost in New Mexico, to the grasslands of Montana, the former rivals encounter a young widow (Rosamund Pike), whose family was murdered on the plains. Together, they must join forces to overcome the punishing landscape, hostile Comanche and vicious outliersthat they encounter along the way. Hostiles is directed by Scott Cooper (Black Mass, Out of the Furnace, Crazy Heart) and produced by John Lesher (Black Mass, Birdman, Fury) and Ken Kao (The Nice Guys, Knight of Cups).

Movie Website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1M5cj4UmscE

End of promotion: Friday, February 2nd