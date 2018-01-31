Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, The Flash

AMUNET MAKES A BIG PLAY — After hearing that Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff) has struck a deal to buy all of the metahumans in Iron Heights, Barry (Grant Gustin) must decide if he should expose his powers in order to save his cellmates.  After a visit from an old friend, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) is reminded of his shady past and wonders if he’s really a changed man. Tara Nicole Weyr directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#413).  Original airdate: Tuesday, February 6, 2018 @ 8pm

