SEATTLE BOAT SHOW now through Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 at CenturyLink Field, South lake union and Bell Harbor Marina!

Explore the world of boating at the Seattle Boat Show, spanning nine days and three acres at CenturyLink Field, South Lake Union, and an all-new location at Bell Harbor Marina, from January 26 through February 3, 2018. The West Coast’s largest boat show is bigger than ever this year, with MORE boats, MORE exhibitors, and MORE exciting attractions—indoors and outdoors. Get schooled at our free boating and fishing seminars, scope out the latest watercraft and accessories from hundreds of exhibitors, and let us entertain you with fun events, food and drinks, and family-friendly activities. From stand-up paddleboards to superyachts, the Seattle Boat Show is bringing you MORE. Get your tickets today!

EAGLE FESTIVAL from Friday, February 2, 2018 through Sunday, February 4th, 2018 in Arlington/Stillguamish!

With winter comes the return of the eagle to the Stillaguamish River. To celebrate these special winter residents, Arlington hosts an annual Eagle Festival. We welcome you to visit and enjoy this event, which includes guided tours, art and photography show, speakers, demonstrations, live music, wagon rides, and other fun activities. The eagles return to feed on salmon that have come to spawn in the clean river gravel. The eagle also prey on the snow geese that are feeding in the agricultural fields in the floodplain.

SEATTLE BIKE SWAP on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 from 9 am to 2 pm at Magnuson Park, Hangar 30!

The Seattle Bike Swap is a bargain hunter’s paradise. This huge garage sale will have great deals on new and used bike related goods of all types and sizes. Most sellers are cash only but some may take cards. This sale is one day only so don’t miss it!

AMERICA’S LARGEST ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLE SHOW from Saturday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 4th, 2018 at Mattress Firm ShowPlex in Puyallup!

The largest Antique & Collectible Show in the Puget Sound happens twice a year with 400 booths of all vintage items. Unique finds include vintage clothing, estate jewelry, furniture, decorative items, pottery, costume jewelry, glass repair, clocks, watches, kitchenware, art deco, dolls, toys from the 1880s to 1970s, vintage tribal art, Parrish & Fox prints, rare books and much more.

​RED WINE AND CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL from Saturday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 4th, 2018 in Mount Vernon!

Join Carpenter Creek Winery for this decadent weekend of red wine and chocolates, paired to showcase and highlight the flavors of both!

CHILDREN’S INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL from Thursday, January 25th through Saturday, February 10th, 2018 at Northwest Film Forum’s cinemas in Seattle!

Over the past 13 years, Children’s Film Festival Seattle has become the largest and most respected film festival on the West Coast dedicated to children and their families. Each year, Northwest Film Forum selects more than 170 children’s films from 50+ countries, reaching more than 10,000 people during festival screenings in Seattle and a subsequent festival tour of 15-20 U.S. cities. What we stand for: Racial equity and diversity, inclusivity, social justice, global awareness, and the best in age-appropriate, visual storytelling for young people. Produced by Northwest Film Forum, Children’s Film Festival Seattle includes live performances, features, shorts and hands-on workshops, all crafted with care for the next generation of movie lovers.

