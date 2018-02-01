Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

TORN BETWEEN OLD FLAMES AND NEW LIVES – After Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) declaration of professional — and romantic — independence, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) tries to reel her back in.  As Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) struggles with Blake’s (Grant Show) unorthodox moral compass, she finds herself in a gray area of her own. Rafael de la Fuente, James Mackay, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star.  Jenna Richman wrote the episode, directed by Matt Earl Beesley (#113). Original airdate: Wednesday, February 7, 2018 @ 9pm

