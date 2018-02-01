To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “EARY MAN” go to www.lionsgatescreenings.com/earlymanKSTW210 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.lionsgatescreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Saturday, February 10th, 2017 at 11:00AM

Seattle, WA

EARLY MAN

Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, EARLY MAN tells the story of how plucky caveman Dug, along with sidekick Hognob, unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiNkCP7unTE

Release Date: February 16th in Seattle