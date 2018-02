DANNEEL ACKLES GUEST STARS – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) search for Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) who, meanwhile, strikes an unlikely deal with a local faith healer named Sister Jo (guest star Danneel Ackles). Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise) inches closer to finding Jack (Alexander Calvert). Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (#1313). Original airdate: Thursday, February 8, 2018 @ 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...