TV Guide gives us a run down of what to expect on The Originals!

Cinema Blend tells the tale of how Wally West joins DC’s Legends of Tomorrow!

Entertainment Weekly interviews Nafessa Williams and her ground-breaking role on Black Lightning!

Black Lightning — “LaWanda: The Book of Burial” — Image BLK103a_0162.jpg — Pictured: Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce — Photo: Carin Baer/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nerdist gets a super casual, exclusive interview (podcast! you can listen!) of Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams!

Black Lightning — “LaWanda: The Book of Hope” — Image BLK102b_0283r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Tracey Bonner as LaWanda and Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce — Photo: Richard Ducree/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Collider wonders which direction Black Lightning is going to take!

Variety is not alone in being super excited about the Roswell reboot and six CW pilot orders!

