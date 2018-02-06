The Super Bowl may be over, but we still have a hankering for dips of all kinds and sizes. There is something so wonderful about taking a slice of bread and dunking it into a delicious creamy, chunky or cheesy dip! Below you’ll find the best of the best of dips with a whole foods twist! Invite some friends over for some healthy apps featuring all of the dips and crackers you can get!

1. Baked Goat Cheese with Tomato Sauce from Cookie + Kate

2. Sweet Potato Hummus from My New Roots

3. Roasted Fennel and White Bean Dip from Sprouted Kitchen

4. Smoky Eggplant Dip from Smitten Kitchen

5. Vegan Seven Layer Dip from Love & Lemons

6. Creamy Spinach and Sun Dried Tomato Dip from Spoon Fork Bacon

7. Black Bean and Sweet Corn Guacamole Dip from Iowa Girl Eats

8. Baked Artichoke Dip from 101 Cookbooks

9. Snack Board with Three Dips from A Cozy Kitchen

